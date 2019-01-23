INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a state prisoner with four counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of four people inside a home on the near north side of Indianapolis nearly four years ago.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Wednesday that 36-year-old Nicholas Dunn also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He says 41-year-old Terri Betties; her 18-year-old son, Davon Whitlock; their cousin, 32-year-old Tiara Turner; and 48-year-old family friend Sherri Taylor were found dead on March 24, 2015.

Curry’s office says investigators recently received new evidence alleging Dunn’s involvement.

Indiana Department of Correction records show Dunn had a projected Jan. 30 release date from prison for a conviction on a weapons charge. He previously served two sentences for battery.





