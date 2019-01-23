Comedian Trevor Noah isn’t impressed with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s decision to frame her past policies toward immigrants as unkind while President Trump’s similar stances are “racist.”

The host of “The Daily Show” says the New York Democrat is having a hard time trying to “wipe the slate clean” of her tenure representing upstate New York. Mr. Noah said it was a stretch to call her once “firm” opposition to illegal immigration as regrettable while the president’s is proof of bigotry.

“It’s hard for her to say Trump’s policies are racist, but her identical policies were unkind,” Mr. Noah said Tuesday of her recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s like someone saying, ‘No, honey, what you did was cheating. When I slept with Carol I was just being unkind to our marriage.”

He then joked that a more honest portrayal of the past would have opened Ms. Gillibrand up to Mr. Trump’s catchy political nicknames.

“I get why Gillibrand had to say, ‘I went to Brooklyn and I saw things in a different way,’” Mr. Noah said. “Let’s be honest, if she had said, ‘yeah, my policies used to be racist but then they changed,’ you know the headlines would just be ‘Gillibrand admits racism.’ And Trump, he’d never let that go. He’d probably make it her new nickname. He’d be like, ‘my opponent is so racist she’s trying to steal the nomination from Native Americans like Elizabeth Warren.’”

Mr. Noah’s commentary also included critiques of 2020 hopefuls like former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.





