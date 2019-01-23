EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut police officer who says he has been retaliated against for cooperating in a federal civil rights investigation of his department has been fired in a misconduct probe.

The New Haven Register reports that East Haven Officer Vincent Ferrara was fired Tuesday night by town police commissioners. Ferrara says he will appeal the decision.

Officials allege Ferrara lied to a detective investigating allegations including that Ferrara used a police computer to send nude and semi-nude photos of women to his private email.

Ferrara sued the town and its police department alleging he was retaliated against for cooperating in the federal investigation into police mistreatment of Hispanics. The investigation began a decade ago, led to the convictions of four officers and resulted in a 2012 consent decree mandating department improvements.

