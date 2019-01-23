CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over the arrest of two Colorado residents in 2013 during a protest at a coal company’s shareholder meeting in Wyoming.

The incident occurred on the campus of Gillette College, where the Peabody Energy shareholder meeting was held.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the lawsuit filed by Boulder residents Thomas Asprey and Leslie Glustrom says they were arrested by campus police after displaying a banner.

Attorney Darold Killmer, who represented the two, said the settlement involved Peabody paying $290,000 to his clients and the Northern Wyoming Community College District and campus police paying another $80,000.

A Peabody Energy spokeswoman said in an email that the company decided to settle the suit for pragmatic reasons. The company did not admit any fault.

