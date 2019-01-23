Florida Department of Corrections records show the man arrested at a bank branch where five people were fatally shot was hired as a trainee prison guard in the state in November and resigned two weeks ago.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund says 21-year-old Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch in that community. Hoglund says a man had contacted dispatch earlier and reported he had fired shots inside the bank before eventually surrendering after a SWAT team entered the building.
Police didn’t indicate a possible motive for the shooting or say what charges Xaver could face.
Corrections records show Xaver was hired Nov. 2 for the trainee post at Florida’s Avon Park Correctional Institution and resigned Jan. 9. No disciplinary issues were reported.
