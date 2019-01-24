CLINTON, Miss. (AP) - A woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in suburban Jackson.

The Clarion-Ledger reports officers responded about 6 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance at a home in Clinton.

City spokesman Mark Jones said in a news release that officers heard a gunshot as they arrived and found the victim suffering from a wound to the chest. Jones says Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the woman as 29-year-old Kiona Morgan, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a fight between Morgan and 25-year-old Augena Funches, both of Jackson.

Clinton Police arrested Funches on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.

