OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Overland Park police say a 17-year-old male was fatally shot in his home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police spokesman John Lacy says officers were called to the teenager’s apartment Wednesday evening.

The preliminary investigation indicates to victim had two visitors and a fight broke out before he was shot.

Neighbors told police they heard a disturbance in the victim’s apartment and saw two men running down the stairs.

The victim’s name and any information about possible suspects have not been released.





