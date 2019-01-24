The stepson of conservative author Jerome Corsi appeared before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on Thursday, according to a report.

Andrew Stettner was questioned for about an hour at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., The Associated Press reported.

Mr. Corsi is a former associate of Roger Stone, an adviser to the Trump campaign. He told Fox Business Network last week that Mr. Stettner had been subpoenaed to give grand jury testimony.

Investigators are trying to determine if Mr. Corsi and Mr. Stone had advanced knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release hacked email from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Mr. Corsi told Fox News that investigators want to ask his stepson about text messages they exchanged about whether Mr. Corsi’s computer was being “scrubbed.” The conversation was about refurbishing an old computer for Mr. Corsi’s wife to use, he told the network.





