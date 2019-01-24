FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries during an incident that involved a shooting.
Additional information about the trooper’s injuries and other circumstances of the Wednesday night incident in the Flagstaff area weren’t released.
DPS spokesman Bart Graves said additional information would be released Thursday.
