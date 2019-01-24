NEW YORK — The film production company Millennium Films is staunchly supporting Bryan Singer following an expose that claimed the director has seduced and molested several underage men.

In a statement Thursday, Millennium Films chief executive Avi Lerner said he was going forward with a remake of the fantasy adventure “Red Sonja” with Singer attached to direct. Lerner dismissed the accusations as “fake news” and said that “in America people are innocent until proven guilty.”

An Atlantic article published Wednesday alleged a pattern of predatory behavior by Singer, including sex with a 15-year-old at a Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion in 1997.

Singer has denied the claims. He called the article a “homophobic smear piece” that was “conveniently timed” to take advantage of the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”





