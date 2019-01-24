CAYTON, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health.
In a news release Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews near Cayton.
The boy is being evaluated at a hospital.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with them.
