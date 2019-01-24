COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado Springs police have taken a 32-year-old man into custody following an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say the incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after police received reports of multiple shots being fired.
Police say they shot a man who was armed. The man suffered a non-life threatening injury as was later taken into custody after being treated.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
