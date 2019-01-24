DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) - Detroit Lakes’ police chief has been suspended without pay for his behavior involving a boy he thought was stealing his bike.
But, Police Chief Steve Todd won’t face criminal charges after admitting he put his hand on the neck of the 12-year-old. The city’s investigators found the chief at fault for how he handled the situation and for losing control last June at a Detroit Lakes ballpark.
Todd was given a five-day, unpaid suspension and must attend training on law enforcement ethics.
