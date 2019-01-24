BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The families of victims of a Kentucky school shooting have filed separate civil lawsuits blaming the suspect’s parents for failing to secure a handgun used in the attack.

The lawsuits say the mother and stepfather of Gabriel Parker were negligent in supervising the teen, who is charged with double murder and assault in the Jan. 23, 2018, shootings at Marshall County High School. Police say Parker, now 16, used his stepfather’s gun.

The Paducah Sun reports school officials also are named in a lawsuit brought by the family of Bailey Holt. Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died in the shooting. A suit filed by Cope’s parents names only Parker, his mother and stepfather.

A school district attorney says the shooting “could not have been predicted.” Parker’s parents could not be reached for comment.

___

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.