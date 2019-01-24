BISMRCK, N.D. (AP) - A female Beulah High School teacher is accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 17-year-old male student via social media.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 22-year-old Kelsie Schmidt faces a felony luring charge. Defense attorney Tom Dickson calls it “a very unfortunate situation for everyone.”

School Superintendent Travis Jordan says the first-year teacher has been placed on administrative leave, and that the school district is conducting its own investigation.

Schmidt’s attorney, Tom Dickson, calls it “a very unfortunate situation for everyone.” Dickson says, “certainly it’s a very serious allegation and we are treating it very seriously.”

Schmidt is due in court Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.