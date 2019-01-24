GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Two people face felony charges after a big drug bust in Grand Forks.
KVLY-TV reports a local narcotics task force served a search warrant at a residence Tuesday and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, four guns and nearly $9,000 in cash.
Forty-year-old Brian Jones and 31-year-old Nakia Jones were arrested. Court documents don’t list attorneys for them, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found.
___
Information from: KVLY-TV, http://www.valleynewslive.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.