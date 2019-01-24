GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Two people face felony charges after a big drug bust in Grand Forks.

KVLY-TV reports a local narcotics task force served a search warrant at a residence Tuesday and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, four guns and nearly $9,000 in cash.

Forty-year-old Brian Jones and 31-year-old Nakia Jones were arrested. Court documents don’t list attorneys for them, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found.

