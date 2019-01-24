KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 26-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to killing three people, including a 1-year-old boy.

Joseph Nelson was scheduled to go to trial this week for the killings of 18-year-old Shannon Rollins Jr., 17-year-old Bianca Fletcher and Fletcher’s son, Joseph.

Instead, he pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and witness tampering.

He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, with three of those years added because Nelson tampered with a potential witness by trying to persuade the witness to say someone else committed the murders.

Prosecutors say the victims were killed in September 2015 after Fletcher and Nelson got into an argument and she threw a diaper at him.

Nelson killed Fletcher, then shot the baby and Rollins.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.