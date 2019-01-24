HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A longtime Butte physician accused of sexually assaulting several female patients has pleaded guilty.

The Helena Independent Record reports Patrick McGree pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of sexual assault. He acknowledged assaulting six women, but a plea deal consolidated the counts.

Prosecutors say McGree assaulted the women in his examination room while treating them between January 2012 and July 2017. When initial charges were filed, he had been a physician in Butte for 31 years and was practicing at the North American Indian Alliance clinic.

The case was heard in Helena because both District Court judges in Butte recused themselves.

McGree faces up to 100 years in prison.

