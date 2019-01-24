WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested a magician accused of indecently assaulting three students during magic classes.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office says 52-year-old David Hussey was arrested at his home in Weymouth Wednesday and charged with indecent assault and battery.

Hussey, who uses the stage name “David Oliver,” has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Hussey assaulted the victims during magic classes at his Rockland home in the early 2000s while he was a member of the Society of Young Magicians.

His arrest came after a four-month investigation by State Police detectives.

The Patriot Ledger reports Hussey’s attorney says his client “adamantly denies” the allegations and is “devastated that they’ve been made.”

Hussey has been ordered held on $2,000 cash bail.





