CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man is facing federal charges alleging he threatened the life of the police officer found guilty of murdering a Chicago teen.

Matthew Ross is accused of going online to threaten former police officer Jason Van Dyke and his family. A three-count indictment of the 32-year-old Ross was made public Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Ross was initially arrested on Oct. 4 when he attempted to attend closing arguments in the trial. He was charged then with electronic harassment and disorderly conduct and released on a recognizance bond.

Prosecutors say jury selection for Van Dyke’s trial for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald was underway when Ross allegedly posted his first threat.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.





