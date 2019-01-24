PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three people whose bullet-ridden bodies were discovered under tarps and in an outbuilding in western Washington.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 50-year-old Dennis M. Bauer was booked into the Clallam County jail Thursday for investigation of three counts of murder after authorities raided a property in Port Angeles.

Authorities conducting a welfare check on New Year’s Eve discovered that Darrell Iverson, his son, Jordan Iverson, and Jordan’s girlfriend, Tiffany May, had been fatally shot.

Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King says the suspect is “believed to be involved” in their deaths but he did not call him the shooter.

It wasn’t immediately known if Bauer had obtained an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Peninsula Daily News, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.