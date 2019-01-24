By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 24, 2019

KELSO, Wash. (AP) - Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a convenience store cashier during a robbery.

The Longview Daily News reports that 19-year-old D’Anthony Leslie Williams was located in Camas and booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Williams, a Vancouver resident, is suspected of killing 30-year-old Kayla Chapman early Tuesday at Holt’s Quick Check in Kelso, Washington.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Williams had an attorney.


