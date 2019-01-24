WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting that followed an earlier fight.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Garry Pierre was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.
Authorities say Pierre shot Christo Maccius outside O’Connor’s Pub in Boca Raton in July 2016.
Prosecutors say Maccius had beat Pierre in a fight several months earlier, and that was the motive for the shooting.
