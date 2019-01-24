LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Dona Ana County authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly making bomb threats.

County sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Samuel Gilpin was wanted on a federal warrant accusing him with malicious threat to injure by fire or explosives.

It was unclear Thursday if Gilpin had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Sheriff’s officials say Gilpin was named as a suspect in an investigation of bomb threats made against the county’s Government Center in 2017 and recently against the Third Judicial District Court building in Las Cruces.

Gilpin allegedly made the threats to the government center because he was upset over receiving a notification in the mail letting him know he could only vote in one state and needed to choose where he preferred to be a voter.





