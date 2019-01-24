BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) - Cochise County Sheriff’s officials say a Naco man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault in southern Arizona.

They say 31-year-old Victor Lopez was taken into custody last week on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

It was unclear Wednesday if Lopez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Sheriff’s officials say a 19-year-old woman reported last October that she was assaulted in Pirtleville at a stash house for immigrants in the country illegally.

The woman says the Lopez allegedly forced himself on her after he demanded more money from her that she wasn’t able to pay.

Investigators executed a search warrant and conducted interviews before arresting Lopez.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.





