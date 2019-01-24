PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Police have charged five adults and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a brawl at an eighth-grade boys basketball game in New Jersey.

Authorities were called to Pennsville Middle School Jan. 19 after a fight broke out during a Salem County Rural League game between visiting Salem and Pennsville.

The league is not affiliated with school districts in the county, but games are played in school facilities.

Police Chief Allen Cummings says parents of players started arguing in the final minutes of the game before the fight turned physical.

Cummings says there were no serious injuries other than bruises and abrasions.

Authorities said Wednesday three adult women and a boy from Salem and two women from Pennsville are facing assault and disorderly conduct charges.





