FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Police in northern Virginia are asking residents to check on family and neighbors periodically after three separate cold-weather deaths this week.

Fairfax County Police say two women living in senior-care facilities and a homeless man all died Monday in separate incidents during an extreme cold snap.

Eighty-six-year-old Ida Wolk of Reston was found outside in the snow Monday afternoon after a search was initiated when she hadn’t been seen for several hours at the Sunrise Reston Town Center.

Later Monday, at the Brightview Nursing Home in Reston, 88-year-old Joan Ackley died after she went missing for more than two hours and was found outside.

Also Monday police found a homeless man, 47-year-old Kenneth Perez, dead after he was reported sleeping on a washing machine inside a Fairfax apartment complex.





