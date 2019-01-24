GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say they’re looking for a man who was dressed as a police officer when he shot the owner of a pawn shop.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it has obtained warrants for 22-year-old Raekwon Snipes, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities filed multiple charges against Snipes, including attempted first degree murder, impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies said Thursday that Snipes was wearing an Apex Police Department uniform when the pawn shop owner was robbed and shot Wednesday. Authorities report the uniform was stolen from a vehicle.

The shop owner’s condition wasn’t known Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Snipes ran from officers when they stopped a vehicle he was in Wednesday night.





