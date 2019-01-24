NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The rapper known as C-Murder failed to have his conviction in a 2002 fatal shooting in a New Orleans area nightclub thrown out or retried.

The New Orleans Advocate reports Judge Steven Enright ruled Wednesday that Corey Miller didn’t meet the burden of proof for post-conviction relief. Miller’s attorneys had asked that his 2009 conviction in Steven Thomas’ death be thrown out.

Miller petitioned the court with sworn affidavits from eyewitnesses Kenneth and Darnell Jordan who now say they didn’t see Miller shoot.

Judge Enright wrote that Darnell Jordan consistently testified before the grand jury and at Miller’s first and second trial. Enright found Kenneth Jordan’s claim that investigators offered him leniency not credible. Miller’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel was ruled against.

The True-crime television series “Reasonable Doubt” focused on the high-profile case.

