ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis police officer has accidentally shot and killed another officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday when two on-duty male officers went to one of their homes during their shift. Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference that a 24-year-old off-duty officer was shot in the chest when she stopped by the home.

The male officers took her to a hospital, where she died. Mayor Lyda Krewson described the shooting as “terribly sad” in a tweet.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the officers or why they were at the same home when the shooting happened. Overall crime in the Carondelet neighborhood where the shooting happened has been up in recent months.

