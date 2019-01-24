By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 24, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are investigating what was called the “suspicious death” of an infant at a home on the city’s east side.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says officers went to the home early Thursday morning in response to a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.

The baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide