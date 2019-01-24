A 19-year-old from El Salvador suspected of killing four people in northern Nevada is facing a Carson City judge in a case alleging he possessed weapons and pawned property stolen from victims.

With a Spanish-language interpreter, Wilber Martinez-Guzman corrected the spelling of his first name as Wilber with an “e”.

It is listed charging documents as Wilbur, but authorities have said it was listed on his passport as Wilber.

Martinez-Guzman isn’t being charged with murder at his initial court appearance Thursday.

Prosecutors in Douglas and Washoe counties say they plan to file murder charges against Martinez-Guzman in coming days.

In Carson City, he faces felony and misdemeanor charges that he possessed and pawned stolen property.

He also faces felony allegations that because he’s in the U.S. illegally, he was prohibited from having 12 guns stolen from a Reno couple found dead Jan. 16.





