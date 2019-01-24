The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider President Trump’s pick to head the Justice Department and more than three dozen judicial nominees on Tuesday.

Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, announced the committee’s first business meeting of the new Congress Thursday evening, saying they’ll debate William Barr’s nomination. Mr. Barr appeared before the committee earlier this month for his confirmation hearing.

The committee will also take up 40 of Mr. Trump’s federal judicial nominees, six of which are for federal circuit court vacancies.

According to committee rules, Democrats could hold over the nominations until the following week, suggesting confirmation votes will likely occur the first week of February.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.