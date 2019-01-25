FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Seven friends and relatives of a Mexican national charged with the shooting death of a Northern California police officer have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly helping him evade capture.

U.S. Attorney Scott said Friday a federal grand jury indicted the five men and two women with charges of “conspiring to harbor an alien” for helping Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who is in the country illegally.

Federal prosecutors say Perez Arriaga’s two brothers, his girlfriend and four friends conspired to help him evade capture after he fatally shot Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh on Dec. 26.

They say the seven defendants transported and housed Perez Arriaga and gave him clothes, money, and a new cellphone. They also allegedly hid his pickup truck and made plans to smuggle him to Mexico.





