NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut high school has placed a third administrator on paid leave amid an investigation into a coach fired after he was charged with sexually assaulting two students.

Norwich Free Academy did not publicly identify the administrator placed on leave Thursday or give a reason for the suspension.

The Norwich Bulletin reports the suspension follows two suspensions Wednesday linked to charges against now-fired assistant football and track coach Anthony Facchini.

Facchini was charged in September with sexually assaulting two students in 2017, and police allege the school conducted only a cursory investigation into Facchini’s alleged misconduct.

Facchini was fired last summer. He has pleaded not guilty and his attorney has previously declined to comment on the charges.

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com


