An attorney for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Friday that the arrest of longtime GOP operative Roger Stone was an attempt to intimidate his client.

Barry Pollack, the U.S. attorney for Mr. Assange, released a statement via WikiLeaks’ Twitter feed.

“The dawn military-style arrest of Mr. Stone, a 66-year-old political consultant was wholly unnecessary and served no purpose other than intimidation,” Mr. Pollack tweeted. “The charges against Mr. Stone do not allege that Mr. Stone lied about his [lack of] contacts with Julian Assange, but rather about his contacts with others and about documents reflecting those communications.

“The Office of Special Counsel has never spoken with Mr. Assange,” he added.

Mr. Stone, an adviser to President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was arrested Friday morning on charges by special counsel Robert Mueller. The indictment alleges Mr. Stone lied to Congress and sought to obstruct justice in the special counsel’s investigation into WikiLeaks releasing emails illegally hacked from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.





