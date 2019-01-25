The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights at LaGuardia airport Friday due to a staff shortage at a regional air traffic center.

Delays are affecting flights at LaGuardia, Philidelphia and Newark airports.

On Thursday, the FAA released a statement countering the concerns many have voiced about the shutdown’s impact on air travel.

“The traveling public can be assured that our nation’s airspace system is safe,” the statement read. “The FAA continually reviews and analyzes its performance to assess its safety and efficiency. We remain grateful to the air traffic controllers, technicians and inspectors for their continued professionalism and dedication to their safety mission.”

However, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association, and the Association of Flight Attendants released a statement saying the situation is dire. They explained that the system used to analyze safety data may not be fully operations because of reduced resources.

“In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break. It is unprecedented,” they wrote.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.