The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday Roger Stone’s indictment is a sign for President Trump to start being truthful to the American people.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, said special counsel Robert Mueller is getting real results and his investigation must continue.

“It’s time for President Trump and his top aides to be truthful with the American people,” Ms. Feinstein said in a statement. “The White House this morning denied any connection between this indictment and President Trump. However, the phrase ‘Trump campaign’ appears in the indictment 24 times, with specific details about a senior Trump campaign official reaching out to Stone regarding leaked emails.”

Mr. Stone, a longtime associate of Mr. Trump, was arrested by federal investigators early Friday morning on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering related to the infamous WikiLeaks release of hacked DNC emails during the 2016 election. The indictment was part of Mr. Mueller’s probe.

The effort was coordinated by an unidentified “senior Trump campaign official” who was directed to contact Mr. Stone, according to the indictment.

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence committee, echoed Ms. Feinstein, saying it’s “essential” Mr. Mueller is able to finish his work.

“I expect that we will learn more about Mr. Stone’s campaign role, his communications regarding Wikileaks, and who else knew about Stone’s efforts,” the Virginia Democrat tweeted.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.