WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A county sheriff is warning parents in the Wichita area about illegal vape cartridges that are packaged with cartoons and contain high levels of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says deputies recently have seized THC-infused vape cartridges intended for medical marijuana use. Easter says the cartridges contain 80-90 percent THC, which is more than most marijuana products seized by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

He says the vape may cause symptoms of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome , such as nausea and vomiting.

Easter says police are concerned children are being targeted because the colorful packaging is decorated with cartoon characters. It’s unclear whether any children have been affected by the product.

Kansas law prohibits possessing or distributing THC vape products.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.