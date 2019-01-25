BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Officials say a Facebook Messenger video chat that allegedly showed a man beating another man to death won’t be seen by a jury because it wasn’t apparently saved.

Twenty-nine-year-old Donald Galleck pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with the 2018 death of 40-year-old Jason Moody. The Bangor Daily News reports a court affidavit reported Galleck was on a Facebook Messenger call when the altercation with Moody began, and reported captured live video of the fatal beating.

A Facebook spokeswoman said “calls made over Messenger are not accessible by Facebook.” She did not answer a question asking if users can save video calls.

The Maine attorney general’s office declined to comment on whether the Facebook audio and video of the call had been saved.

