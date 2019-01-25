OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.

Police in Olathe said in a news release that the 51-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday. His arrest stems from a medical call Wednesday in Olathe, Kansas, for a woman who wasn’t breathing. Police arrived and determined that the woman had died. Her cause of death later was ruled a homicide. No other details were immediately released, including the names of the suspect or the victim.

The case remains under investigation.





