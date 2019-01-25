RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) - The body of a Mississippi man has been found in an abandoned building, and another man is charged in his death.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued an alert Wednesday for 47-year-old Stoney Dale Qualls, who left his home in the Hinds County town of Raymond to help a stranded motorist. Qualls called to say he was returning home but didn’t show up. Relatives said Qualls had a condition that could impair his judgment.

News outlets report investigators found Qualls’ burned pickup truck Thursday in Copiah County, just south of Hinds County. His body was found Friday in a Copiah County building.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has charged Joseph Zattoni of Terry with capital murder. Zattoni was jailed, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.





