DENVER (AP) - The owners of a Denver marijuana business have pleaded guilty to drug and racketeering charges, stemming from a yearlong grand jury investigation that prosecutors say uncovered more than two tons of marijuana entering the black market.

Matthew Aiken, Christian Johnson and Anthony Sauro pleaded guilty Friday to violating Colorado’s racketeering law and illegal distribution of marijuana.

Under a plea agreement, each is expected to serve one year in jail tied to the drug charge and one year of parole for the racketeering charge.

Prosecutors said the three owners were aware that Sweet Leaf employees allowed customers to make multiple purchases on the same day, exceeding the state’s one ounce possession limit.

They say investigators believe the company was responsible for almost 2.5 tons of illegal marijuana entering the black market.





