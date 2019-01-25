RENO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities in Nevada say they’ll reveal next week how they plan to prosecute a 19-year-old from El Salvador identified as the prime suspect in four recent killings.

Top prosecutors in Nevada’s Washoe (WAH’-shoh) and Douglas counties have promised murder charges against Wilber Martinez-Guzman in the shooting deaths of a couple in Reno and two women in their homes south of Carson City - all within a one-week span.

A statement Friday from both county district attorneys said the announcement will be made Monday in Reno.

That’s where Martinez-Guzman could be tried.

Martinez-Guzman is jailed in Carson City, where he was arrested last Saturday.

He was charged on Thursday with possessing weapons and selling jewelry belonging to some of the dead.

Martinez-Guzman also is accused of being in the U.S. illegally.





