Roger Stone, a longtime GOP political operative, will be formally arraigned in a Washington, D.C. federal court Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Mr. Stone was arrested Friday morning on several charges, including making false statements to Congress witness tampering related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

After being arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mr. Stone appeared before a federal judge in that state. He will be arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson in Washington.

Mr. Stone has vowed to fight the charges, saying that he will plead not guilty. He said the charges are “politically motivated” and Mr. Mueller is a “rogue prosecutor.”

Prosecutors say Mr. Stone lied about his interactions with Wikileaks during a closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017.

He is also accused of obstructing congressional investigations in Russian election meddling and sought to persuade a witness to lie before Congress.





