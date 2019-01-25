Roger Stone associate Sam Nunberg, who worked with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015, said Mr. Stone’s indictment Friday has nothing to do with the White House — but he stopped short of saying it has nothing to do with the president.

“The White House has nothing to do with it and the campaign itself has nothing to do with it,” Mr. Nunberg said in a radio interview with host John Fredericks.

He called it a “sad day.”

“With that said, I’ve already seen the White House come out and say, ‘it has nothing to do with the White House and the president’ — well it has nothing to do with the White House,” Mr. Nunberg said.

Mr. Nunberg appeared before the special counsel’s grand jury last year and said he did not speak with Mr. Stone after the questioning.

He also warned President Trump against saying he does not know Mr. Stone — or distancing himself as he did his former lawyer Michael Cohen, noting Mr. Stone worked with Mr. Trump since the 1980s.

“If he wants to start throwing Roger under the bus and says he doesn’t know him … I’ll come out and contradict him myself,” Mr. Nunberg said.

Mr. Stone was arrested by federal investigators early Friday morning on charges of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering related to the infamous WikiLeaks release of hacked DNC emails during the 2016 election as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

The effort was coordinated by an unidentified “senior Trump campaign official” who was directed to contact Mr. Stone, according to the indictment.





