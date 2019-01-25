By - Associated Press - Friday, January 25, 2019

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident in North Platte.

A witness reported seeing the pedestrian hit and the vehicle leave the scene around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The names of those involved and other details haven’t been released.


