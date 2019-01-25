A Texas man who traveled to Syria so he could teach English to members of the Islamic State was arrested Thursday, the Justice Department announced.

Warren Christopher Clark, 34, of Sugar Land Texas, was captured earlier this month by U.S.-backed forces in Syria. He was held in Kurdish custody until he could be extradited back to the U.S.

Mr. Clark, a former substitute teacher and a Muslim convert, is charged with attempting to provide himself as material support to Islamic State, better known by the acronym ISIS. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Shortly after being captured by Kurdish troops, Mr. Clark spoke with NBC News saying he had no regrets volunteering for ISIS. He also admitted that he went to Syria to teach English to Islamic State members.

“I wanted to go see exactly what the group was about, and what they were doing,” he told the network. “Of course, I saw the videos. I think with the beheadings, that’s execution. I’m from the United States, from Texas. They like to execute people, too. So I really don’t see any difference. They might do it off camera, but it’s the same.”

Mr. Clark said he suffered no abuse at the hands of ISIS.

Perrye K. Turner, of the FBI’s Houston field office, said in a statement announcing the arrest that the bureau will continue to “aggressively pursue individuals who attempt to join the ranks of ISIS.”





