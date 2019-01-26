FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a residence on the city’s south side.
Officers responded to a report for a medical assist at 11 a.m. Saturday and discovered the bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman. Police say they died from apparent gunshot wounds.
No further information was released.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.