GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) - Two sisters from the north-central Idaho village of Greencreek have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot after law enforcement officers say they tried to hire an undercover deputy to kill their neighbor.

Debra and Doris Wensman are each charged with a felony for allegedly trying to solicit someone to commit murder, The Lewiston Tribune reported . They made their first appearance in court on Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Brian Hewson, the sisters confronted a man who was delivering fuel oil to their property on Tuesday. Hewson said the sisters accused the delivery man of stalking them and then offered him guns, ammunition and $5,000 to kill their neighbor.

The delivery man, Ryan Mader, left the property and called the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

On Thursday a group of deputies met at the Greencreek Community Hall, and Deputy Sam AuGello, dressed in plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle, was equipped with a digital transmitter.

According to court documents, AuGello drove to the Wensmans’ home and made contact with the sisters, who allegedly began discussing their desire to hire someone to kill their neighbor Ed Stubbers and said they feared their home was bugged.

Hewson says the women offered AuGello $1,500, guns and ammunition to kill Stubbers, gave him a loaded handgun and told him they’d have to go to the bank to withdraw the money.

Law enforcement officers who were listening remotely then arrived to arrest the pair.

It wasn’t immediately known if either 50-year-old Debra Wensman or 46-year-old Doris Wensman has an attorney. They have not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea in court.

A preliminary hearing for both sisters is set for Feb. 8 in Grangeville.

